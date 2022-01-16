Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Relx by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

