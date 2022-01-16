Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RELX. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
NYSE:RELX opened at $30.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
