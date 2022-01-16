Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,834 shares of company stock valued at $707,278. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

