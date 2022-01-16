ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the December 15th total of 282,300 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,905 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

