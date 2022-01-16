Reviewing Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegiance Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and International Bancshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. International Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allegiance Bancshares and International Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $249.92 million 3.65 $45.53 million $3.71 12.13 International Bancshares $577.59 million 5.02 $167.32 million $3.87 11.83

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. International Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 29.13% 9.78% 1.18% International Bancshares 39.82% 10.98% 1.64%

Summary

International Bancshares beats Allegiance Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

