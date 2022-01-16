Reviewing VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. VICI Properties pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares VICI Properties and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 68.05% 13.98% 5.92% Medalist Diversified REIT -65.08% -40.25% -8.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and Medalist Diversified REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.65 $891.67 million $1.85 15.43 Medalist Diversified REIT $9.28 million 1.76 -$8.18 million ($1.25) -0.82

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VICI Properties and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 2 12 1 2.93 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

VICI Properties currently has a consensus target price of $35.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. Given VICI Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Risk and Volatility

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

