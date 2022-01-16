Reviewing XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) & Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XPeng and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 1 9 0 2.90 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

XPeng presently has a consensus target price of $58.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given XPeng’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPeng and Greenkraft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million 44.57 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -59.87 Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPeng.

Volatility & Risk

XPeng has a beta of 7.43, indicating that its stock price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPeng beats Greenkraft on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Greenkraft Company Profile

GreenKraft, Inc.is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. Its products and services include commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas; conversion of existing vehicles; and alternative fuel engines. The company was founded by George Gemayel on October 31, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

