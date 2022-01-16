Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.04% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $1,035,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,468,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 415,047 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after acquiring an additional 410,943 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.65. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

