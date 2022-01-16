RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,912 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.77% of RGC Resources worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,522,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of -0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.