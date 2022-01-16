rhino investment partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,039 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association makes up approximately 4.0% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned about 0.08% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $61,852,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after acquiring an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,456,000 after acquiring an additional 331,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $70.65 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $71.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

