rhino investment partners Inc Boosts Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,838 shares during the quarter. Macatawa Bank accounts for about 2.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 1.52% of Macatawa Bank worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 105,137 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 80,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

MCBC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

