rhino investment partners Inc Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp makes up about 2.9% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 2.39% of Timberland Bancorp worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Timberland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

