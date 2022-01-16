rhino investment partners Inc Makes New Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000. Shinhan Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHG opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

