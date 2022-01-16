rhino investment partners Inc Sells 136,200 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,200 shares during the quarter. Barclays comprises approximately 2.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Barclays were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 730,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 323,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 181,294 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Barclays by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Barclays by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,394,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

NYSE:BCS opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

