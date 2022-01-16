rhino investment partners Inc Sells 227,744 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

rhino investment partners Inc cut its position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 227,744 shares during the quarter. Medallion Financial comprises 1.1% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 1.13% of Medallion Financial worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $341,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MFIN stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Medallion Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.74.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

