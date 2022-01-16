rhino investment partners Inc Sells 24,100 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 5.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.