rhino investment partners Inc Trims Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

rhino investment partners Inc lessened its position in shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,777 shares during the quarter. United Security Bancshares accounts for 1.8% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned 2.57% of United Security Bancshares worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 545,785 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.81.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

In other news, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $81,778.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak bought 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,513 shares of company stock worth $197,898 over the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

