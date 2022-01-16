rhino investment partners Inc Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

rhino investment partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,464 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises about 2.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

