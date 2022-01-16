Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 2,119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $372.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

