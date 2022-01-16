Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 2,170 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $246.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.06 and its 200 day moving average is $228.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

