Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 5,828 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $68.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.34. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

