Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 121,344 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 117,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 470,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,902 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 55.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 219,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

