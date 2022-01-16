Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,589,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 194,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USHY opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.