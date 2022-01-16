Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $199.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

