Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 9,290 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.34% of Avista worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $43.65 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

