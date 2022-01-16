Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 9,421 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $35,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,181,000 after acquiring an additional 325,609 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after acquiring an additional 77,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,892,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 194,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter.

USHY stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

