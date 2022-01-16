Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 103.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of HSY opened at $199.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day moving average is $180.08. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.