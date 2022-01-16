Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.