Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $14.67 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Silver Trust worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.