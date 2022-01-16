Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $9.29 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.34% of Avista worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avista by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 4,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 123,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

AVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

