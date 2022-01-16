Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $246.27 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

