Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $108.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

