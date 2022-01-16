Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

NYSE:LOW opened at $243.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

