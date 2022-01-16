Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.09% of Reynolds Consumer Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.