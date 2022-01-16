Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned 0.22% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

