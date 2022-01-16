Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 2,787 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Sanofi by 26.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 23.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 5.0% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

