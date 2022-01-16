RING X PLATFORM Price Reaches $0.0450 on Top Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $751,614.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00058419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

