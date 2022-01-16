RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report sales of $434.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.10 million to $441.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $334.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $2,428,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,253,506. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

