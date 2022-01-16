RioDeFi Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $12.98 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 295,700,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

