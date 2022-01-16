Rise Achieves Market Capitalization of $768,537.68 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $768,537.68 and approximately $1,927.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00083288 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001306 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,025,203 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

