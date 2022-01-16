Robonomics.network (XRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $492,342.00

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $492,342.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.25 or 0.00021541 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Robonomics.network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

Robonomics.network (CRYPTO:XRT) is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,213,915 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,817 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robonomics.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robonomics.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robonomics.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robonomics.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.