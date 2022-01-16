Rocket Vault (RVF) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00064245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.65 or 0.07739855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.46 or 0.99650274 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

