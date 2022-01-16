ROCKI (ROCKI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $274,845.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.05 or 0.07685382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,730.25 or 0.99755084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008206 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

