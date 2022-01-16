Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$61.96. 945,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,997. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$54.69 and a twelve month high of C$67.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

