Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Roku worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 173.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.74.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 421,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,689,123 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.58.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

