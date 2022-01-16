ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Cap of $9.77 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.77 million and $1.25 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.94 or 0.00329242 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.