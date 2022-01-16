Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 218,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,975,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $215,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $102.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.56 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

