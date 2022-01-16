Ruler Protocol Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00064466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00071963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.39 or 0.07735551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,023.26 or 1.00322516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00071051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

