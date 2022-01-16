Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 12,962 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Cavco Industries worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVCO. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO opened at $283.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

