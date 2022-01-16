Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Koppers worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth about $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Koppers by 38.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koppers by 35.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Koppers by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOP opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $671.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

