Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.78% of Century Casinos worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNTY. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CNTY opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.